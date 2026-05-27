Russia claims control of 2 more settlements in Ukraine

Elena Teslova
27 May 2026•Update: 27 May 2026
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that its forces have taken control of two more Ukrainian settlements.
In a statement, the ministry said the village of Hraniv in the Kharkiv region and Vozdvyzhivka in the Zaporizhzhia region were captured.
Meanwhile, a local state of emergency was declared in the Russian city of Taganrog after a Ukrainian drone attack damaged a city boiler house, according to authorities.
Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.