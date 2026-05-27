Hraniv in Kharkiv region, Vozdvyzhivka in Zaporizhzhia region captured, according to Russian Defense Ministry

Russia claims control of 2 more settlements in Ukraine Hraniv in Kharkiv region, Vozdvyzhivka in Zaporizhzhia region captured, according to Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that its forces have taken control of two more Ukrainian settlements.

In a statement, the ministry said the village of Hraniv in the Kharkiv region and Vozdvyzhivka in the Zaporizhzhia region were captured.

Meanwhile, a local state of emergency was declared in the Russian city of Taganrog after a Ukrainian drone attack damaged a city boiler house, according to authorities.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

