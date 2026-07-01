Defense Ministry says Ukrainske in Kharkiv region and Kopani in Zaporizhzhia region captured over past day

Russia claims capture of 2 more Ukrainian settlements Defense Ministry says Ukrainske in Kharkiv region and Kopani in Zaporizhzhia region captured over past day

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday its forces had captured two settlements in northeastern and southeastern Ukraine.

In its daily battlefield update on the Russian social media platform Max, the ministry said units of Russia's Sever (North) military group of forces had taken control of the settlement of Ukrainske in the Kharkiv region, while the Vostok (East) group had captured Kopani in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The ministry also said Russian tactical aviation, drones, missile forces and artillery had struck Ukrainian military infrastructure in 148 locations.

According to the ministry, Russian air defense systems intercepted seven guided aerial bombs, one long-range tactical missile and 602 fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours.

The ministry also said Russia's Black Sea Fleet had destroyed two Ukrainian sea drones in the central Black Sea.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.