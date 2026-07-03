Drone struck a market in city of Tokmak in 'targeted attack on civilian infrastructure,' official says

Russia claims 5 killed, 18 injured after Ukrainian attack in Zaporizhzhia region Drone struck a market in city of Tokmak in 'targeted attack on civilian infrastructure,' official says

Russia said on Friday that five people were killed and 18 others injured in a Ukrainian drone strike in the Zaporizhzhia region, which it controls since 2022.

The Russian-installed governor of Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Telegram that a drone struck a market in the city of Tokmak in what he described as a targeted attack on civilian infrastructure.

“This is a blow to civilian life, to people who came to buy food. Responsibility for this tragedy lies with those who deliberately target civilian targets,” he said.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's latest claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.