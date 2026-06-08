Sergey Lavrov expresses concern over Rubio's remarks suggesting Washington could not act as mediator because it supports Ukraine

Russia casts doubt on Ukraine negotiations over EU arms supply agreement with Kyiv, Russian foreign minister says Sergey Lavrov expresses concern over Rubio's remarks suggesting Washington could not act as mediator because it supports Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday cast doubt on the prospects for negotiations on Ukraine, citing a new agreement by Britain, France and Germany to support military production for Kyiv.

Speaking after talks with Bangladeshi Foreign Affairs Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Lavrov claimed the agreement, signed by the leaders of Britain, France and Germany together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, includes plans for strategic support for Kyiv and additional long-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russian territory.

“I do not know how it is possible to talk about any negotiations in this context,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov also voiced concern over recent remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying Moscow was troubled by comments suggesting Washington could not act as a mediator because it supports Ukraine.

He said the US has shown "little interest" in implementing understandings reached during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, nearly a year ago.

Lavrov said Putin recently reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to proceed on the basis of those understandings but added that Russia has yet to see similar engagement from Washington.