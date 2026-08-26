- Victims from Selmi, Al-Haddad families killed in earlier Israeli bombardment in Zeitoun neighborhood

Remains of 20 Palestinians recovered from rubble in Gaza City - Victims from Selmi, Al-Haddad families killed in earlier Israeli bombardment in Zeitoun neighborhood

Gaza Civil Defense teams recovered the remains of 20 Palestinians from beneath rubble in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood Wednesday, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The victims, from the Selmi and Al-Haddad families, were killed in an earlier Israeli bombardment during the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

The recovery came as Civil Defense teams continued efforts across the enclave to retrieve the remains of Palestinians trapped beneath the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli attacks.

Thousands of Palestinians remain missing and are believed to be buried beneath the rubble following Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip.

