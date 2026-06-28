Putin claims Ukraine retreating along entire front line, turning to ‘outright terrorist acts’ Russian president accuses Western elites of ignoring Kyiv’s attacks on civilians, continuing to impose sanctions on Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday claimed that Ukraine is retreating along the entire front line and has therefore resorted to what he called "outright terrorist acts.”

Speaking at the United Russia party congress, he accused what he called Western elites of ignoring Ukrainian attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Russia while continuing to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Russia is successfully resisting efforts to curb the country's development, he said, stressing that Russia has enough “strength, resources, and political will” to do so.

“Yes, we see the problems, we acknowledge them, and we are responding,” he said. “But we will certainly ensure the security of both the country and our citizens and the inviolability of Russia's borders for the long term.”

Touching upon upcoming voting, Putin said elections for the ninth convocation of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, would be held in September as scheduled “in strict compliance with the law."