While Poland remains one of Ukraine's strongest supporters, tensions over wartime memory and concerns about alleged Russian-directed sabotage continue to shape the security backdrop

Masked men set fire to Ukrainian restaurant in Warsaw While Poland remains one of Ukraine's strongest supporters, tensions over wartime memory and concerns about alleged Russian-directed sabotage continue to shape the security backdrop

Two masked men set fire to a Ukrainian-linked restaurant in the Polish capital Warsaw in the early hours of Tuesday, the owner told local media.

The incident comes amid heightened concern over sabotage and politically motivated attacks linked to Russia's war against Ukraine. It also coincides with an ongoing spat between senior Polish and Ukrainian leaders over wartime massacres.

The attack targeted the Mur Mur restaurant, whose owner, Alexey Kostylev, said that at around 4 am (0200GMT), two men wearing masks and hooded clothing approached the premises.

According to his account, one of the suspects first surveyed the area before the pair set fire to part of the building. The owner also claimed that one of the men returned moments later, apparently to record the aftermath.

No casualties have been reported, but the incident caused damage to the restaurant and is being investigated by Polish authorities. Investigators have not publicly identified the perpetrators or announced a motive.

In recent years, Polish investigators have uncovered multiple alleged arson and sabotage networks linked to Russian intelligence services. Authorities say such operations have targeted shopping centers, warehouses and other civilian facilities in an effort to spread fear, undermine support for Ukraine and destabilize European societies.

In April, Polish prosecutors charged five people in connection with the 2024 fire that destroyed Warsaw's Marywilska 44 shopping center, a case authorities linked to a wider Russian sabotage network. Investigators said the operation was intended to intimidate the public and influence public opinion.

Polish officials have also accused individuals acting on behalf of Russian intelligence of carrying out or attempting arson attacks elsewhere in the country, including at warehouses and commercial facilities.

The Warsaw restaurant fire also echoes a broader European pattern. Last year, British courts jailed several men for carrying out a Russia-linked arson attack against a Ukrainian-owned business in London. Investigators said the operation had been organized through intermediaries acting on behalf of Russian interests.

In Estonia, a court recently concluded that Russian military intelligence ordered an arson attack against the Ukrainian-themed restaurant Slava Ukraini in Tallinn, describing it as part of a wider campaign of hostile operations across Europe.

At this stage, there is no evidence publicly linking the Warsaw restaurant attack to any foreign state actor.

Poland is one of Kyiv's strongest supporters, but recent disputes over how World War II is remembered in the two neighboring countries have strained relations. At the same time, authorities continue investigating alleged Russian-directed sabotage plots on Polish territory. As a result, even a relatively small arson attack against a Ukrainian business is likely to be viewed in a broader security context.