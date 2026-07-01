Lavrov accuses West of trying to ‘whitewash’ Ukraine, manipulate Red Cross for political purposes Russian foreign minister says West attempting to manipulate international humanitarian organizations over Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday accused Western countries of trying to whitewash Ukraine and manipulate international humanitarian organizations for political purposes.

Speaking at a meeting with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric, Lavrov said Western states were attempting to influence the work of the ICRC in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov also criticized the international organizations for ignoring "serious violations of international humanitarian law" committed by Kyiv.

"These attempts are particularly evident in connection with the crisis in Ukraine, where Western countries are trying in every possible way to whitewash and cover up the Kyiv regime, which is committing, without exaggeration, gross violations and crimes against humanity," Lavrov said.

He added that Russia adheres to international humanitarian norms and expressed hope for constructive discussions with the ICRC on the situation in Ukraine.

Lavrov said the talks would also cover Russia's financial support for the organization and broader cooperation between Moscow and the ICRC.

He further said issues including the treatment of prisoners of war and prisoner exchanges would be discussed during Spoljaric's meetings in Moscow, including with Russia's Defense Ministry and human rights commissioners.

Spoljaric said the organization would continue to provide assistance to civilians affected by the conflict in Ukraine and Russia.

"We will continue dialogue and cooperation to end suffering as much as possible," she said, adding that the ICRC’s work would continue for as long as necessary while civilians remain affected by the conflict.