Peskov declines to comment on possible role of Belarusian President Lukashenko in Moscow-Kyiv contacts

Kremlin refuses to discuss Ukraine contacts, says channels must remain confidential Peskov declines to comment on possible role of Belarusian President Lukashenko in Moscow-Kyiv contacts

The Kremlin declined Monday to comment on possible backchannel contacts related to the Ukraine conflict, saying any existing communication channels must remain confidential to be effective.

Asked whether Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was involved in contacts between Moscow and Kyiv, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters he would not discuss the matter.

"For these existing channels to work and function, they must remain non-public, therefore I will not answer your question," he said.

The comments came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russian media that contacts on Ukraine were continuing "along several directions and several lines."

Peskov said Putin and Lukashenko discussed the conflict during informal talks at the Russian president's Valdai residence, along with security, regional stability and economic cooperation within the Russia-Belarus Union State.

He said Lukashenko did not relay any messages from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the meeting.

Peskov also said Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin joined part of the talks as the two leaders discussed economic issues.

The Kremlin spokesman added that US negotiators and Ukraine were well aware of Russia's position on the conflict, saying it had remained unchanged since Putin outlined it in 2024.

He also said recent battlefield developments in Ukraine gave Moscow confidence it would achieve its objectives.

"All the directions in which our troops are advancing were listed by Putin yesterday, naming the settlements. This dynamic is certainly very telling," he said. "Of course, it gives confidence that our goals will be achieved."