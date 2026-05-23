Death toll in strike on college in Russian-controlled Luhansk rises to 12 Russia blames Ukraine for attack, while Kyiv denies targeting civilian infrastructure

The death toll from a drone strike on a college building and dormitory in the city of Starobilsk in the Russia-controlled Luhansk region rose to 12, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Saturday.

"A total of 48 people were injured, 12 of whom died. Nine people are believed to be trapped under the rubble," the ministry said in a statement on the Russian social media platform Max.

Leonid Pasechnik, Russia-installed head of the region, said emergency services continued operating at the site while providing assistance, including psychological support.

"Of course, these are terrifying hours of waiting. ... This is the shared pain of our republic, the shared pain of the entire country,” he said on Max, expressing his "deepest condolences to the parents and loved ones of the children who died."

Authorities said the strike targeted the academic building and dormitory of Starobilsk College at Luhansk State Pedagogical University.

On Friday, Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack, saying it had opened a criminal investigation on terrorism charges, describing the incident as a "monstrous crime."

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the strike and ordered the Defense Ministry to prepare proposals for a response.

Ukraine rejected Russia’s allegations, saying its forces target military infrastructure and facilities used for military purposes while "strictly adhering to the norms of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war."

"Russian media is actively spreading manipulative information about the alleged damage by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to civilian infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," Kyiv said in a statement.