At least 7 killed, 21 injured in overnight Russian, Ukrainian strikes Russian officials report massive Ukrainian drone attack as Moscow's strikes kill 6 in Zaporizhzhia

At least seven people were killed and 21 others injured in overnight Russian and Ukrainian strikes, according to officials from both countries.

Voronezh Gov. Aleksandr Gusev said on the Russian social media platform Max that a drone crash killed one person and injured two others, while sparking fires at two warehouses "operated by a large company" in the Novousmansky district.

The blaze at one facility covered about 16,000 square meters (172,200 square feet), while the fire at the other spread across roughly 20,000 square meters (215,300 square feet), he said.

Three trucks and a car were also damaged by debris, Gusev added.

The warehouses are believed to be operated by Wildberries, Russia's largest online marketplace, which said on Telegram that its logistics facilities in the Voronezh region had been evacuated as a safety precaution.

The company later said a fire sparked by an attack on its logistics facilities in Russia’s Voronezh region had been extinguished.

“The goods were largely undamaged,” it said, adding that deliveries have been temporarily restricted and redirected to other facilities.

Separately, debris from an intercepted Ukrainian attack drone sparked a fire at an industrial facility in Russia’s Orenburg region, with no casualties reported, Gov. Yevgeny Solntsev said.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces shot down 396 Ukrainian drones across the country and over Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

The ministry also said its troops struck a Nova Poshta terminal and a logistics center in Kyiv, as well as a steel plant in Zaporizhzhia, which it said stored or produced components and equipment used by Ukraine’s military.

Attack on Ukraine

Meanwhile, a "massive" Russian combined attack involving missiles and guided bombs on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed six people and injured 19 others, regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

The attack damaged four apartment buildings and several nonresidential buildings, Fedorov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia used North Korean ballistic missiles, Zircon missiles and guided aerial bombs in an attack on the city.

“It was a vicious attack, calculated to inflict maximum damage specifically on civilian infrastructure,” Zelenskyy wrote on the US social media platform X, offering condolences to the victims’ families.

In Kyiv, a missile strike damaged an infectious disease hospital and businesses. In Kherson and Kharkiv, substations were hit overnight, causing power outages, he said. The Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions also came under attack.

More than 120 drones, most of them Iranian-designed Shaheds, were used against Ukraine, Zelenskyy said.

"Every step Russia takes -- increasing ballistic missile production, bringing in North Korean equipment, preparing for mobilization -- all of this shows that Moscow is preparing not for peace, but for escalation," he said. "And the world needs to respond now, not wait."

Independent verification of claims from either side remains difficult due to the ongoing war.

Ukraine has intensified drone strikes on logistics facilities operated by Wildberries in a campaign that began in mid-July and has spread across several Russian regions.

Since July 18, Ukrainian drones have targeted more than 15 Wildberries logistics centers, including facilities in the Moscow, Tambov, Leningrad, Krasnodar, Volgograd and Stavropol regions, as well as in Crimea.

Kyiv has accused the e-commerce retailer of playing a role in Moscow's military supply chain, while Moscow and Wildberries maintain that the facilities are purely civilian.