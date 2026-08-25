Russia strikes Ukraine checkpoint on Moldova border, forcing suspension of operations, while Kyiv targets 2 Russian oil refineries

At least 3 killed, 15 injured in Russia-Ukraine overnight strikes Russia strikes Ukraine checkpoint on Moldova border, forcing suspension of operations, while Kyiv targets 2 Russian oil refineries

At least three people were killed and 15 injured in overnight Russian and Ukrainian strikes, according to officials on both sides on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service said a Russian drone attack damaged infrastructure at Odesa’s Vinogradovka international automobile checkpoint on the border with Moldova, prompting a suspension of operations.

“The Moldovan side has been notified of this,” the service said, adding that emergency crews had extinguished the fire.

In Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, one person was killed when Russian missiles struck the industrial zone of the Osnovyanskyi district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

In Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, 12 people, including four children, were injured when Russian forces attacked the city of Mena, the National Police said on US social media platform Facebook.

In Kyiv, debris from a falling drone damaged a 16-story residential building and injured one person, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Ukraine’s Air Force said it suppressed 124 drones over the country’s northern, southern, and eastern regions, while the Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces shot down 148 aerial targets across the federation, annexed Crimea, and the waters of the Azov and Black seas.

In Russia’s Krasnodar region, Ukrainian drone debris fell on Afipskaya railway station, killing two people and injuring two others, regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.

He said the Ukrainian attack also sparked a fire at an oil refinery and damaged 10 private homes.

“Firefighters and emergency services are currently working at the scene,” he said.

In Russia’s Rostov region, about 30 drones were destroyed, with falling debris damaging private homes and sparking a forest fire that spread across 4.5 hectares (11 acres), regional Gov. Yuri Slyusar said on Telegram.

He said the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery was damaged in the overnight attack and has temporarily suspended operations.

Independent verification of the claims from both sides remains difficult amid the ongoing war.