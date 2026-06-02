4 killed in Kyiv, 8 in Dnipro, according to Ukrainian authorities; Russia says forces launched ‘massive strikes’ against Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

At least 12 dead in Russian attacks on Ukraine's capital, other regions 4 killed in Kyiv, 8 in Dnipro, according to Ukrainian authorities; Russia says forces launched ‘massive strikes’ against Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes targeting Kyiv and several other Ukrainian regions early Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.

In the city of Dnipro, several residential buildings were struck by missiles and drones, killing at least eight people and injuring 36 others, regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Meanwhile, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said four people were killed and 63 others injured in the attacks. The administration had urged residents to take shelter.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said multiple neighborhoods also lost power due to the attack.

In Kharkiv, 14 people were injured, including a child, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Amid the attack, Poland's Air Force said on the US social media company X it mobilized aircraft to protect Polish airspace.

Ukraine’s Air Force issued warnings about missile threats, and said Russian forces launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea toward Ukraine.

Ukrainian General Staff accused Russia of launching at least 729 air attacks, saying its air defenses shot down 40 missiles and 602 drones of various types.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces launched a “massive strike” against defense industry enterprises in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Dnepropetrovsk, as well as in the Poltava, Khmelnytsky, and Sumy regions.

Strikes were also launched on fuel and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and military airfields, the ministry added.