No casualties reported so far

Apartment building hit during attack in Russia’s Volgograd region No casualties reported so far

Russian air defenses are responding to what officials described as a “massive attack” in the Volgograd region, Russia’s Tass news agency reported early Friday, citing its governor, Andrei Bocharov, as saying.

Authorities said a residential apartment building was struck. No casualties have been reported so far.

Details about the scale of the attack, the type of weapons involved or the extent of the damage have not yet been independently verified.

The Volgograd region, located in southwestern Russia, has periodically faced security incidents linked to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

