9 killed in Ukrainian attack on passenger minibus in Russian-controlled Luhansk region: Official Russia-appointed official accuses Ukraine of deliberately targeting civilian bus, calls it 'war crime'

Russia said Wednesday that at least nine people were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a passenger minibus in the Russia-controlled part of Ukraine's Luhansk region.

The Russia-appointed head of the Luhansk region, Leonid Pasechnik, said on Telegram that Ukraine struck a scheduled bus traveling from Lysychansk to Stakhanov, which was moving along the Zolote–Pervomaisk highway.

"There were 15 passengers on the bus. As a result of the horrific attack, eight people were killed at the scene. A 20-year-old girl was rushed to intensive care. Doctors fought for her life, but they could not save her," he said.

Pasechnik added that three passengers and the driver received medical treatment and were sent for outpatient care.

He accused Ukraine of deliberately targeting the bus and called the incident a “war crime.”

Russian investigators said they were working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the attack and identify the type and model of the weapon used.

Russia's envoy at-large, Rodion Miroshnik, said the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross visited the Wildberries warehouses attacked by the Ukrainian military in the Russian Leningrad region and was able to verify the absence of any military facilities at the location.