5 killed, 23 injured as alleged Ukrainian strike targets passenger bus in Russia's Belgorod region Russian authorities accuse Kyiv of launching 'inhumane and cowardly attack' on Shebekino city

Russian authorities claimed on Sunday that a Ukrainian strike on a passenger bus in the Belgorod region killed five people, including a child, and injured 23 others.

Belgorod acting Gov. Aleksandr Shuvaev said on Telegram that the attack took place in the city of Shebekino, accusing Ukraine of carrying out an "inhumane and cowardly attack."

"According to preliminary reports, five innocent civilians, including a minor, were killed in this inhumane and cowardly attack. Four women and a boy died from their injuries," Shuvaev said, expressing his condolences to the victims' families.

He said three of the 23 injured remain in critical condition and that all those wounded are receiving medical treatment.

Ukraine has not commented on the Russian claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.