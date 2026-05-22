Russian opened criminal case on ‘terrorism’ charges for attack on Luhansk State Pedagogical University's Starobilsk college, says Foreign Ministry

4 killed, 40 injured in Ukrainian attack on educational building, dormitory in Russia-controlled region Russian opened criminal case on ‘terrorism’ charges for attack on Luhansk State Pedagogical University's Starobilsk college, says Foreign Ministry

Four people were killed and 40 others injured in Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Luhansk region in a Ukrainian drone strike on Luhansk State Pedagogical University's Starobilsk college, including a dormitory, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The ministry said Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on “terrorism” charges, adding that “all those responsible will be identified and face inevitable severe punishment.”

“There will be no leniency for anyone,” it said in the statement.

The ministry claimed the strike was carried out using long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries, including drones, and alleged that foreign specialists assisted with targeting operations.

“By committing atrocities against children in Starobilsk, the Kyiv regime and its handlers are assuming full responsibility for the escalation of hostilities and the undermining of political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict,” the ministry said.

Moscow has also requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following the attack, Yevgeny Uspensky, spokesperson for Russia’s permanent mission to the UN, told state news agency Tass.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the Ukrainian attack on the college a “monstrous crime” and said those responsible for the strike “must be punished.”

"This is yet another crime by the Kyiv regime – a strike on an educational facility housing children and young people," Tass quoted Peskov as saying.

Russia’s commissioner for human rights Yana Lantratova said on Telegram Moscow expects the international community to “appropriately” assess the incident, stressing that such actions under international humanitarian law “can and should be considered a war crime.”

“We expect international organizations to respond to the deliberate attack on a civilian facility where children study and live,” he said.

Three people have been pulled from under the rubble, according to a statement by the Emergency Situations Ministry on Russia's social media platform Max.

“There are still children buried under the rubble, and the search continues,” Leonid Pasechnik, the Russia-installed head of the Luhansk region, said on Max, adding that 86 children were inside the buildings during the strike.

Administrative buildings, shops, and private homes were also damaged in Starobilsk, he added.

“A man was injured in one of them and received medical care,” Pasechnik noted.

Pasechnik said emergency services remained at the scene, providing assistance, including psychological support.

Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on Telegram that its forces shot down and destroyed 217 Ukrainian drones overnight across the country.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed on Telegram that Russia launched 124 drones of various types during the night, 115 of which were intercepted.

One person was killed and six others injured in Ukraine’s Kherson region over the past 24 hours, the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said.

Some 12 people were injured in Ukraine’s Sumy region over the past day as a result of Russia’s attack, regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported on Telegram.

The claims could not be independently verified because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.