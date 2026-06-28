According to Zaporizhzhia's governor, Russian forces struck regional capital, sparking fire and dropping guided bomb on Shevchenkivske village

2 killed, 16 others injured in Russia’s attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian official claims According to Zaporizhzhia's governor, Russian forces struck regional capital, sparking fire and dropping guided bomb on Shevchenkivske village

Two people were killed and 16 others were injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, the Ukrainian regional governor claimed.

In a statement on Telegram, Ivan Fedorov said Russian forces struck the regional capital, sparking a fire, and dropped a guided bomb on the village of Shevchenkivske, destroying a private home and a car.

Russia has not commented on Ukraine's claims, while independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.