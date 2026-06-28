2 killed, 16 others injured in Russia’s attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian official claims

Kanyshai Butun
28 June 2026•Update: 28 June 2026
Two people were killed and 16 others were injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, the Ukrainian regional governor claimed.
In a statement on Telegram, Ivan Fedorov said Russian forces struck the regional capital, sparking a fire, and dropped a guided bomb on the village of Shevchenkivske, destroying a private home and a car.
Russia has not commented on Ukraine's claims, while independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing war.