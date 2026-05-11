Washington increased pressure on Beijing over US-Iran war as US President Trump is set to visit China on May 13-15

Xi, Trump to discuss 'world peace,' says China amid Iran war Washington increased pressure on Beijing over US-Iran war as US President Trump is set to visit China on May 13-15

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump will have "in depth exchanges (and) views" on "major issues concerning China-US relations, world peace, and development," Beijing said Monday amid the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran.

Trump is set to pay a state visit to China on May 13-15, his first trip in almost nine years.

"Heads of state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-US relations," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

He added that China "stands ready to work with the US to expand cooperation and manage differences in the spirit of equality, respect, and mutual benefit and provide more stability and certainty for transforming a volatile world."

Trump's trip comes amid the prolonged US-Israeli war with Iran which began on Feb. 28, when Washington and its Middle Eastern ally initiated a military campaign against Tehran, killing over 3,300 and displacing tens of thousands in Iran.

China has opposed the "illegal" military strikes launched by Israel and the US against Iran, and described their actions as "root cause” of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

While the fighting was halted on April 8 after Pakistan secured a ceasefire, which has since been extended, the US and Iran are yet to reach an agreement to end the war permanently.

Trump's trip had previously been scheduled for March 31-April 2, but was postponed due to Trump’s need to focus on the Iran war.

The conflict in the Middle East is expected to be a key topic during the talks.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have become increasingly strained during Trump’s second term amid disputes over US tariff increases and technology restrictions, as well as China’s moves to tighten control over rare earth elements, a sector in which it dominates global supply.

In addition to economic and trade issues, the two sides are also expected to discuss Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, following the recent US approval of large-scale arms sales to the island.

Former US President Joe Biden did not visit China during his term, while the last leader-level visit from the US to China took place in November 2017, when Trump made a state visit during his first term as president.

Sanctions rejected

Washington has also urged Beijing to influence Iran and has targeted Chinese firms allegedly providing satellite imagery to Iran that enabled Tehran to hit American forces in the Middle East as well as buying sanctioned Iranian oil.

Beijing has blocked a US move against five Chinese refiners, declaring that the sanctions “shall not be recognized, enforced, or complied with.”

On Monday, Beijing again rejected what it called “illicit” sanctions over Iran war.

“China stands firmly against illicit, unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of UN Security Council,” said spokesman Guo.

He said the Chinese government “always asks Chinese companies and firms to act in accordance with laws and regulations.”

“We will firmly protect the Chinese businesses' legitimate rights and interests,” said Guo.

"The pressing priority now is to prevent, by all means, a relapse into fighting, rather than exploiting situation to smear other countries by associating (them) with the situation,” said Guo.

The US sanctions block the refiners from the US financial system and penalize those continuing businesses with Iran.

Taiwan does 'not want to see any surprise'

Meanwhile, Taiwan's top diplomat Lin Chia-lung said on Monday that Taipei remains confident in "stable" relations with the US but is closely watching how the Taiwan issue will be addressed at a summit between Trump and Xi, local media reported.

"Of course, we don't want to see any surprises (regarding Taiwan) during the Trump-Xi meeting," he said, adding that the government would be monitoring the summit closely," Taipei-based Central News Agency reported.

"We should be concerned, but not overly worried," he added.

China considers Taiwan a "breakaway province," while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.