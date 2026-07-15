Fidan expected to stress diplomatic efforts toward just, lasting peace in Ukraine and reiterate that Türkiye remains ready to bring Ukraine, Russia back to negotiating table

Türkiye's foreign minister to visit Ukraine for talks on strategic ties, peace efforts Fidan expected to stress diplomatic efforts toward just, lasting peace in Ukraine and reiterate that Türkiye remains ready to bring Ukraine, Russia back to negotiating table

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on Wednesday for talks focused on strengthening bilateral ties, advancing efforts toward a lasting peace, and enhancing regional security.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan is scheduled to be received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and hold meetings with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Crimean Tatar national leader Mustafa Abdulcemil Kirimoglu, and Crimean Tatar Mejlis Chairman Refat Chubarov.

During the meetings, Fidan is expected to discuss steps to deepen the Türkiye-Ukraine strategic partnership and expand cooperation in areas including economy, energy, and defense.

He is also expected to reaffirm Türkiye's support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while underscoring Ankara's continued assistance to Kyiv across various platforms.

Fidan is expected to stress the importance of sustaining diplomatic efforts toward a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and reiterate that Türkiye remains ready to bring Ukraine and Russia back to the negotiating table.

He is also expected to emphasize that the Russia-Ukraine war must not spread to the Black Sea, highlighting the need to reduce tensions and ensure freedom and safety of navigation.

In this context, Fidan is expected to state that attacks on ports, commercial vessels, and fishing boats are unacceptable under any circumstances, while reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to preserving the Black Sea as a region of peace, stability, and cooperation through diplomatic initiatives.

The foreign minister is also expected to highlight the role Turkish companies can play in Ukraine's reconstruction through existing investments and projects, reiterate Türkiye's position on the illegal annexation of Crimea, and stress the importance of taking further steps to strengthen the rights of Crimean Tatars.

Free trade agreement

Ahead of Fidan's visit, Ukraine's parliament on Monday ratified the Türkiye-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement, which was signed on Feb. 3, 2022.

The agreement is expected to enter into force after being signed by Zelenskyy.

The deal, which had awaited ratification for four years, is expected to give Turkish exporters competitive conditions comparable to those enjoyed by EU exporters in the Ukrainian market and help both countries achieve their goal of increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion.

Trade between Türkiye and Ukraine rose from $6.2 billion in 2024 to $6.6 billion in 2025.

Fidan last visited Ukraine on May 29-30, 2025. The most recent visit by a Ukrainian foreign minister to Türkiye took place during the NATO summit held in Ankara on July 7-8.