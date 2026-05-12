Shavkat Mirziyoyev says Uzbek-Turkish relations reached level of comprehensive strategic partnership thanks to efforts of Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye’s standing as reliable actor in international relations is growing, says Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev says Uzbek-Turkish relations reached level of comprehensive strategic partnership thanks to efforts of Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye’s standing as a reliable and influential actor in international relations is growing, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Tuesday.

Uzbek-Turkish relations have reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership thanks to the efforts of Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mirziyoyev said in a message to the participants of the 29th Eurasian Economic Summit in Istanbul, published on his website.

“The priorities of Uzbek-Turkish relations are fully aligned with the key goals of the Eurasian Economic Summit—expanding comprehensive multilateral partnership and sustainable development based on equality, trust and mutual respect,” he said.

The head of state noted that over the past decades, the summit has established itself as a platform for dialogue, bringing together leading politicians, business representatives, and members of the expert community.

“Holding the Summit in Istanbul carries special symbolic significance. For centuries, this unique city has served as a bridge between Europe and Asia, contributing to the development of cultural, trade, and economic exchange between the regions,” he noted.

Modern Türkiye is consistently implementing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s strategic vision—the “Century of Türkiye,” Mirziyoyev pointed out.

“Türkiye’s prestige is growing as a reliable and influential player in international relations, capable of mobilizing efforts toward effectively resolving pressing issues on the global agenda,” he emphasized.

Mirziyoyev said one of the summit’s main themes—global responsibility in the face of water and green resource shortages—resonated with Central Asia, which is experiencing faster warming than the global average, along with shrinking glaciers and worsening land degradation.

Under those conditions, environmental sustainability has become a key priority for Uzbekistan’s development strategy, he added.

The Uzbek president highlighted the country’s Green Space project, under which 200 million trees are planted annually, including large-scale afforestation efforts on the dried bed of the Aral Sea.

He said Uzbekistan has reduced emissions by 35% and aims to cut them by 50% by 2035 as part of its transition to a green development model.

The president also mentioned efforts to improve water management through the implementation of water-saving technologies, which he said help save significant amounts of water each year.

“Uzbekistan intends to continue actively promoting the green agenda and contributing to the search for effective solutions to global environmental challenges,” he said.