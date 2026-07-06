Turkish president meets with Bulgarian premier on sidelines of NATO summit in Ankara

[1/7] ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT KULA / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the Presidential Complex, on July 6, 2026, in Ankara, Turkiye.

[2/7] ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT KULA / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the Presidential Complex, on July 6, 2026, in Ankara, Turkiye.

[3/7] ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT KULA / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the Presidential Complex, on July 6, 2026, in Ankara, Turkiye.

[4/7] ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT KULA / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the Presidential Complex, on July 6, 2026, in Ankara, Turkiye.

[5/7] ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MUSTAFA KAMACI / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the Presidential Complex, on July 6, 2026, in Ankara, Turkiye.

[6/7] ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MUSTAFA KAMACI / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the Presidential Complex, on July 6, 2026, in Ankara, Turkiye.

[7/7] ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MUSTAFA KAMACI / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the Presidential Complex, on July 6, 2026, in Ankara, Turkiye.