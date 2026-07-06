Turkish president meets with Bulgarian premier on sidelines of NATO summit in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev as part of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit hosted by Türkiye at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.
The meeting, which was held behind closed doors, marked the start of Erdogan's bilateral engagements during the summit.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Justice and Development (AK Party) Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson Omer Celik, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also attended the meeting.
Türkiye’s Communications Directorate stated on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that Erdogan and Radev discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.
During the meeting, Erdogan said relations between Türkiye and Bulgaria are advancing in a multidimensional manner and that the two countries are working to develop cooperation in many areas, particularly trade, transportation, the defense industry and energy.
Erdogan said the Turkish community in Bulgaria strengthens the bond between the two countries, adding that Ankara welcomes Sofia’s sensitivity on the matter.
He also invited Radev to the COP31 Leaders Summit in Türkiye, the directorate said.
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