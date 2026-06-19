Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye, Singapore will seek to deepen cooperation in defense, logistics, aviation, maritime, and finance

Turkish President Erdogan receives Singapore's Premier Wong in Istanbul Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye, Singapore will seek to deepen cooperation in defense, logistics, aviation, maritime, and finance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues during talks in Istanbul on Friday, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan received Wong at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office, where the Singaporean premier was welcomed with an official ceremony as part of his visit to Türkiye.

Following the ceremony, Erdogan and Wong proceeded to bilateral and delegation-level meetings.

During the meeting, Erdogan said it is important for Türkiye and Singapore to deepen cooperation, adding that Ankara will work to develop relations in many areas, particularly defense, logistics, aviation, maritime affairs, and finance, according to a statement shared by the directorate on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan also said Türkiye is carrying out intensive diplomatic efforts to secure lasting peace between Iran and the US, stressing the importance it attaches to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that Türkiye would continue, together with “brotherly countries,” to make every possible contribution to the peace process.

Also included in the talks were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief Adviser to the President on Security and Foreign Policy Akif Cagatay Kilic, and Bilal Erdogan, head of the board of trustees of the Ilim Yayma Foundation.