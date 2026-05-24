Agreement with Iran ensuring free passage through Strait of Hormuz would support regional stability, says Turkish president

Turkish President Erdogan holds teleconference with Trump, regional leaders on Iran Agreement with Iran ensuring free passage through Strait of Hormuz would support regional stability, says Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a teleconference early Sunday with US President Donald Trump and regional leaders on Iran and Middle East developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The meeting was also attended by Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and members of the US Cabinet.

It came after Trump's announcement that an agreement with Iran to end the war between the two nations “has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization.”

Erdogan welcomed that the diplomatic process with Iran had reached the level stated by Trump.

Praising countries that contributed to the negotiations, Erdogan said any agreement with Iran ensuring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz would support regional stability.

Ankara will provide all necessary support for the implementation of any potential agreement with Tehran, Erdogan reaffirmed.

Türkiye seeks a new era in which regional countries do not pose threats to one another, he said, stressing that a "just peace would have no losers."

Erdogan said Türkiye has always advocated resolving problems through dialogue and diplomacy.

He added that Türkiye was working to establish peace in the region, and believed that suitable solutions could be found over time to issues that appear difficult, including the Iranian nuclear issue.

The US and Iran have been negotiating proposals and counterproposals through Islamabad to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as well as tackle concerns about Tehran’s nuclear program and its demand for sanctions relief.

Trump said Monday that the US postponed renewing attacks on Iran after requests from Gulf leaders, and that serious negotiations were underway.