Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish president in Helsinki

Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus met on Tuesday Finnish President Alexander Stubb during his official visit to Helsinki.

In the meeting held at the Finnish presidential residence, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, interparliamentary cooperation, and current regional and global developments.

The meeting was attended by members of the Turkish parliamentary delegation.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Helsinki Deniz Cakar also attended the meeting.

“I thank Finnish President Alexander Stubb for his kind reception,” Kurtulmus said on the Turkish social media company NSosyal. “I hope our visit will further strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Finland and provide momentum for the development of relations between our parliaments.”

Kurtulmus began the official visit on Monday and met Turkish citizens living in Finland, as well as representatives of the Finnish-Islamic Congregation.

*Writing by Merve Berker