US secretary of state says president to participate in July meeting in Ankara to address alliance reforms, obligations

Trump to attend 'most important' NATO summit in Türkiye: Rubio US secretary of state says president to participate in July meeting in Ankara to address alliance reforms, obligations

US President Donald Trump will attend the NATO heads of state summit in Ankara in July, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.

Rubio said the summit would be the "most important meeting" in the alliance's history because "there are some things here that need to be cleared up and fixed."

“The United States is still in the NATO alliance, and we'll be there," Rubio told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

While Washington remains a member, he said the organization needs "significant changes" that will be discussed in the July 7-8 summit in the Turkish capital.

NATO burden-sharing, social spending

Rubio reiterated long time administion rhetoric that Western European nations have avoided defense spending for decades by relying on the US security shield to fund "vast and robust" social safety networks.

“The US has global obligations, and while we have vast resources, we do not have unlimited resources,” noted Rubio.

Base access, 'Greenland' proposal

Rubio expressed frustration about recent incidents where NATO allies denied the US use of their bases during the war with Iran.

“In a time of conflict and crisis, where the United States had a need,” said Rubio, allies who demand US involvement in European matters like Ukraine refused to allow American tankers to refuel at their facilities. The lack of cooperation, he said, caused Trump’s “irritation” with the alliance.

Addressing Trump's previous interest in acquiring Greenland, Rubio defended the logic, noting that the administration is in talks with Denmark and Greenland on collective missile defense.

“The president's view is that it's a lot easier to defend it when you have control and complete control of it,” he added.