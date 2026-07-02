Talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations ‘on the basis of mutual respect and good neighborliness,’ says Syria's Foreign Ministry

Syrian foreign minister meets Lebanese president in Beirut Talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations ‘on the basis of mutual respect and good neighborliness,’ says Syria's Foreign Ministry

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut on Thursday, with the two sides discussing ways to strengthen bilateral relations, according to the former's office.

Al-Shaibani and Aoun reviewed ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The talks focused on strengthening Syrian-Lebanese relations “on the basis of mutual respect and good neighborliness” while expanding bilateral cooperation, it added.

The Syrian top diplomat also met Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Following the meeting, al-Shaibani said discussions with Berri focused on ways to develop relations between Syria and Lebanon, according to Lebanon's official news agency NNA.

He denied reports that Hezbollah was discussed during the talks, the agency reported.

Asked about the possibility of meeting Hezbollah officials, al-Shaibani said: “If meeting Hezbollah serves the interest, we are open to it,” while stressing that his discussions with Berri were confined to strengthening bilateral relations.

According to Lebanese media reports, al-Shaibani's visit also includes meetings with several senior Lebanese officials as well as political and religious figures.