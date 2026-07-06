Moscow reminds Sweden of its obligations under Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations after series of drone incidents

Russia summons Swedish ambassador over drone attacks on its embassy in Stockholm Moscow reminds Sweden of its obligations under Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations after series of drone incidents

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden’s ambassador to Moscow on Monday over “repeated drone incidents targeting the Russian Embassy in Stockholm,” its spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“The Swedish ambassador is summoned to the Foreign Ministry today,” Zakharova told reporters.

She said the ambassador would be reminded of Sweden’s obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, as well as assurances previously given by Stockholm regarding the security of Russian diplomatic missions.

“We will have to do this once again,” Zakharova said.

According to Zakharova, the Russian Embassy in Stockholm and its diplomatic personnel are facing not merely a theoretical threat but “literally physical drone attacks” directed at the embassy’s premises.

She said such incidents had occurred regularly.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said two drones entered the embassy compound in Stockholm, with one dropping a container of red paint onto the grounds and another carrying a mock improvised explosive device crashing near the mission’s building.

The ministry said the incidents were aimed at intimidating its diplomatic staff and criticized Swedish authorities for failing to prevent a series of similar attacks.