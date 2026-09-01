Putin says SCO is world's largest regional association, representing half of global population Russian president calls SCO influential center of multipolar world as bloc marks 25 years

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has become the world's largest regional association, bringing together countries whose combined population accounts for about half of the world's population, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

“The SCO today is in fact the largest regional organization in the world, where half of the world's population lives,” Putin said at the organization's summit in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

Putin said the organization had made significant progress since its establishment 25 years ago and had evolved into an influential center of the emerging multipolar world.

“Over 25 years, the organization has come a truly long way,” he said, adding that Russia supports efforts to make the SCO's work more effective.

He identified strengthening trade among SCO members as one of the organization's key priorities, highlighting the growing use of national currencies in mutual settlements.

According to Putin, more than 98% of Russia's payments in trade with its SCO partners are now conducted in national currencies.

The SCO was established in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It has since expanded to 10 full members, with India, Pakistan, Iran, and Belarus joining the organization.