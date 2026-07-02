The ministry says Israel biggest obstacle to regional peace, condemns attacks in Syria

NATO summit to mark ‘significant turning point’ for alliance: Turkish defense ministry The ministry says Israel biggest obstacle to regional peace, condemns attacks in Syria

Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the upcoming NATO summit in Türkiye will mark a "significant turning point," reaffirming the alliance’s unwavering commitment to collective defense and highlighting Ankara’s strategic role within NATO.

Speaking at the ministry’s weekly press briefing in Ankara, spokesperson Zeki Akturk said the summit would serve as a key platform shaping NATO’s future strategic direction.

“The NATO summit to be held in our country will reaffirm the alliance’s unwavering commitment to collective defense, strengthen its adaptation to the evolving security environment and shared understanding of deterrence, and shape its future strategic orientation,” Akturk said.

He said the summit, scheduled for July 7-8, would also once again demonstrate Türkiye’s position in the international security architecture and its strategic role within the alliance.

“In this context, we consider the summit a significant turning point where NATO’s determination to adapt to the changing security environment will be concretely demonstrated and a common approach regarding the alliance’s future will be shaped,” he added.

Akturk said the Defense Industry Forum, to be held as part of the summit, is expected to contribute to increasing defense investments, enhancing transatlantic defense industry cooperation, and further strengthening the alliance’s defense and deterrence capabilities.

He said the Turkish Armed Forces continue to contribute to regional and global peace and stability through international missions and cooperation while safeguarding national security.

Israel biggest barrier to peace in Middle East

Addressing recent developments in the Middle East, Akturk said Israel remains the biggest obstacle to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

Akturk called on the international community to adopt a more determined stance and take concrete steps against Israel’s “expansionist, destabilizing and provocative” policies.

He also condemned Israel’s attacks in Syria, adding that it also continues attacks in Lebanon despite a framework agreement mediated by the US.

“Israel’s attacks aimed at escalating tensions in the region must stop immediately,” the ministry said in response to a question on recent Israeli strikes in Syria's Deraa and Quneitra.

The spokesperson called on the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), whose mandate was extended for six months as of June 29, to fulfill its duties and take necessary measures in response to what it described as Israeli attacks violating international law.

He stressed the importance of responsible and prudent conduct in the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

Venezuela earthquakes

Akturk said the Turkish forces continue to support humanitarian aid efforts at home and abroad in full coordination with relevant ministries and institutions.

After last week's earthquakes in Venezuela, search and rescue teams from the Turkish Armed Forces’ Humanitarian Aid Brigade and personnel from disaster agency AFAD have been continuing operations in the country since arriving on June 27 aboard two A400M aircraft, he said.

He expressed condolences to the people of Venezuela and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.