Malaysia's Barisan Nasional secures simple majority in Johor state election: Unofficial results

Malaysia's Barisan Nasional coalition on Saturday secured a simple majority to form the next government in the southern state of Johor, according to unofficial results.

The coalition won 30 out of the 56 seats, surpassing the 29-seat threshold needed to form the state administration, according to the state-run news agency Bernama.

The results are yet to be confirmed by the Election Commission.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Pakatan Harapan coalition won only seven seats, according to unofficial results.

Johor Barisan Nasional chief Onn Hafiz Ghazi thanked voters for reelecting the coalition, pledging to serve regardless of race or political affiliation, according to Malay Mail.

"Now is the time to build Johor together," he said.

Polling closed in Malaysia's Johor state election at 6 pm local time (1000GMT) across 1,076 centers. Vote counting began immediately after.

More than 1.8 million people, or 67.44% of registered voters, had cast their ballots by 5 pm local time (0900GMT).

A total of 172 candidates are running for 56 seats in the 16th Johor State Legislative Assembly.