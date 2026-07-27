Survey, carried out by More in Common from July 24 to 27 found that 28% of voters would back Labour if a general election were held now

Labour overtakes far right Reform UK in latest poll after Andy Burnham becomes premier Survey, carried out by More in Common from July 24 to 27 found that 28% of voters would back Labour if a general election were held now

Labour party has moved ahead of Reform UK in a new opinion poll for the first time since March 2025.

The survey, carried out by More in Common between July 24 and 27, found that 28% of voters would back Labour if a general election were held now. That represents a four-point increase compared with the polling company's previous survey conducted on July 21 and 22.

The result comes days after Andy Burnham became Prime Minister on July 20 and marks Labour's highest level of support in the poll since November 2024.

Reform UK was placed second at 24%, down two points from the previous survey.

The Conservatives were at 22%, followed by the Liberal Democrats at 12% and the Green Party at 8%.

The findings indicate that Labour has regained a lead over Reform UK in More in Common's polling for the first time in several months, although opinion polls provide a snapshot of public opinion at the time they are conducted and do not predict election results.

Burnham pledged to take Britain's Labour Party in a "distinctively Labour" direction, promising to unite the party, devolve power from Westminster and rebuild trust in politics after being elected as its new leader.

In his first speech as leader, Burnham outlined a five-point plan focused on party unity, political renewal and constitutional reform.

He pledged to build "one Labour team," create "a new politics," change Labour's political direction, represent "everywhere" in the UK and shift power from Westminster and Whitehall to local communities.