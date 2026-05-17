Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Vladimir Putin discuss Russian leader’s upcoming state visit to Astana in late May

Kazakh president hold separate phone calls with Russian, Azerbaijani leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Vladimir Putin discuss Russian leader’s upcoming state visit to Astana in late May

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Sunday held separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Kremlin, Tokayev and Putin discussed preparations for the Russian leader’s upcoming state visit to Astana and the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held on May 28-29 in Kazakhstan’s capital.

In a congratulatory telegram sent ahead of the call for Tokayev’s birthday, Putin expressed confidence that the upcoming talks would contribute to further expanding mutually beneficial ties between Russia and Kazakhstan.

Separately, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed expanding bilateral cooperation during a phone call on Sunday.

According to the Azerbaijani presidential press service, the two leaders highlighted the successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between Baku and Astana.

Aliyev also congratulated Tokayev on his birthday, wishing him good health, success in his work, and continued prosperity for the people of Kazakhstan, said the statement.