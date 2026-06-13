Former premier says party must rebuild after election defeat

Hungary’s Orban re-elected as Fidesz leader at party congress Former premier says party must rebuild after election defeat

Viktor Orban, Hungary's former premier who lost power in the April 12 election, was re-elected as leader of Fidesz party for another year on Saturday.

Some 729 delegates voted to re-elect Orban, 62, at the party congress. There were none against and eight abstentions.

Commenting on the election defeat, he said he had taken responsibility and called the congress as a result. He added that Hungary was heading towards political chaos but “the future belongs to the patriots,” according to the Magyar Hirlap news website.

He said Fidesz had failed in its election strategy, including underestimating turnout and opponents, losing young voters, and being affected by foreign-controlled algorithms.

Orban said the party must reorganize after 16 years in government and transform into a “movement party.”

He also outlined changes to the party’s structure, including a broader presidency and stronger local organization. “Let’s fix Fidesz from the basement to the attic by September,” he added.

Now the prime minister, Peter Magyar's Tisza party won against Orban in the parliamentary elections, ending Orban’s 16-year rule.

