Egyptian, Saudi foreign ministers call for immediate halt to regional military escalation Top diplomats discuss regional developments and efforts to prevent expansion of tensions

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan called Monday for an immediate halt to military escalation in the region and prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions.

The call came during a phone call between the two diplomats to discuss regional developments and efforts to contain the current escalation, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the two ministers discussed “the latest developments in the region and efforts to contain the escalation and prevent the expansion of tensions.”

They stressed “the importance of immediately halting the military escalation and prioritizing political and diplomatic solutions as the optimal means of addressing regional crises.”

Abdelatty and bin Farhan also emphasized “the importance of continuing close coordination and consultations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in a manner that supports regional security and stability and safeguards the interests of the region’s countries and peoples.”

Tensions have escalated across the Middle East since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February, triggering retaliatory strikes by Tehran targeting several countries across the region.

​​​​​​​The US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. The deal, however, collapsed last month with the US and Iran exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks.