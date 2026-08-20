Egypt, Jordan condemn Israeli E1 settlement project as threat to Palestinian statehood Arab countries reject Israeli tenders for 1,234 settlement units east of occupied Jerusalem

Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine on Thursday condemned Israel’s move to advance the E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank, warning that the plan threatens prospects for establishing an independent Palestinian state.

In a statement, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns” Israel’s implementation of the settlement project, which it said “aims to divide the West Bank and encircle and isolate occupied East Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings.”

The ministry called on the international community to “fulfill its responsibilities and take serious steps to halt the violations,” while reaffirming Egypt’s “support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry also condemned Israel’s decision to issue tenders for the construction of 1,234 settlement units as part of the E1 project east of occupied Jerusalem.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Fuad Al-Majali said Amman “rejects absolutely” the E1 project and Israel’s continued settlement plans and activities in the occupied West Bank.

He said such policies amounted to “entrenching the occupation and clearly undermining international efforts toward a two-state solution.”

Majali also cited a July 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice which affirmed the illegality of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory and the invalidity of settlement construction and annexation measures in the occupied West Bank.

He called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and compel Israel to halt its “illegitimate expansionist measures” in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian National Council President Rawhi Fattouh also warned that Israel’s E1 settlement project would undermine the foundations of a future Palestinian state.

Israel’s issuance of a tender for settlement units “marks a transition from the planning and approval stage to marketing the land and preparing the project for actual implementation.,” he said.

The project “constitutes a tool for imposing new realities on the ground,” he added.

Fattouh called on the international community to “assume its legal and political responsibilities” and work to “halt Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

E1 project

Israeli rights groups Ir Amim, Bimkom and Peace Now said Tuesday that Israel had reneged on its commitment regarding the E1 settlement project in occupied East Jerusalem by issuing a tender for the construction of 1,234 settlement units without prior notice to petitioners challenging the project.

The E1 plan covers roughly 12 square kilometers (4.6 square miles) east of Jerusalem and seeks to link the illegal Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim with Jerusalem through the construction of Israeli housing on Palestinian land.

Critics worldwide in numerous countries say that by dividing the West Bank, the project seeks to make a two-state solution impossible.