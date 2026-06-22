Andy Burnham announces he will run for Labour leader, setting up what could become a rapid contest for the party and UK’s premiership

British Premier Starmer announces resignation amid mounting pressure over election results Andy Burnham announces he will run for Labour leader, setting up what could become a rapid contest for the party and UK’s premiership

Keir Starmer on Monday announced his resignation as UK prime minister and Labour Party leader amid mounting pressure following poor results in last month's local elections.

"I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision," Starmer announced in a statement outside 10 Downing Street, his official residence.

He noted that his resignation came in response to his party's question whether he is "best placed" to lead them into the next general election.

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"I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace," he said.

Starmer noted that he will ask the National Executive Committee of his party to set out a timetable with nominations opening on July 9 and completed by the summer recess.

"In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September. I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power," he added.

He also outlined the timetable for his departure, saying a new prime minister could take office as early as mid-July, or by the end of August if a leadership election is required.

Starmer said: “I will ask the national executive committee of the Labour party to set out a timetable, with nominations opening on the 9th of July and completed by the summer recess. In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September."

"I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power,” he noted.

The House of Commons summer recess is due to begin on July 16, meaning that if Burnham is unopposed—described by some party figures as increasingly likely despite earlier indications of a challenge from other senior MPs—he could enter Downing Street in mid-July.

If a contest takes place, a new prime minister would be expected by the end of August, ahead of the parliament’s return on Sept. 1.

Starmer became emotional as he thanked his wife Victoria, describing her as his “rock,” and paid tribute to his friends, as well as colleagues, thanking them for “their incredible commitment, service, and support.”

Andy Burnham enters Labour leadership race after Starmer's resignation

Meanwhile, Andy Burnham has announced he will run for Labour leader, setting up what could become a rapid contest for the party and the UK’s premiership.

Burnham said he would enter the race and paid tribute to the outgoing prime minister.

He said: “Keir has given huge service to our country and I want to thank him for his leadership and dedication during such a challenging period.

“His decision marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way.

“I will put myself forward as part of this process,” he confirms.

Burnham set out a policy focus for his potential leadership, adding that Labour’s priorities should be “progress on economic growth, cost of living, public services, housing, and opportunities for the next generation.”

The leadership race has already been shaped by the decision of senior figures not to run. Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed he will not stand against Burnham, despite previously signalling he would enter any contest.

Streeting said: “Andy has shown what Labour can be when we are inclusive, united, and in touch with the lives of the people this party was founded to represent.”

He added that he had been in discussions with Burnham in recent days. “We could spend the summer exaggerating small differences, or we can roll up our sleeves and help him to deliver the change our party and our country needs. That is the choice that I am making and I hope that everyone else will back Andy, too."

“We were elected to change our country, to show that politics can be a force for good, and to spread opportunity for everyone. With Andy, we still can,” he noted.