Erdogan will also take part in high-level talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation in Astana, say sources

Turkish president arrives in Kazakhstan to attend Turkic summit Erdogan will also take part in high-level talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation in Astana, say sources

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend a Turkic summit and hold high-level talks in the capital, diplomatic sources said.

Erdogan’s plane landed at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in the capital Astana, sources said.

Erdogan, accompanied by first lady Emine Erdogan, was welcomed after disembarking in the Honor Hall section of the airport by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Astana Mustafa Kapucu and other officials.

Both presidents proceeded to the Honor Hall accompanied by children waving Turkish and Kazakh flags.

Fighter jets escorted Erdogan’s plane during its landing, while two helicopters flying overhead were adorned with Turkish and Kazakh flags.

At the invitation of Tokayev, Erdogan is expected to attend the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in the city of Turkistan as well as a meeting titled "Astana-Ankara: From brotherhood to a pragmatic Eurasian alliance" aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Accompanying Erdogan on the visit are first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat, AK Party Deputy Chairman Kursad Zorlu, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic were also in the delegation.