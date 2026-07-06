Türkiye has the tools to contribute meaningfully to NATO 3.0. The question is whether the allies will choose the strategic imagination that the moment requires.

OPINION - Türkiye's role in the future of NATO Türkiye has the tools to contribute meaningfully to NATO 3.0. The question is whether the allies will choose the strategic imagination that the moment requires.

- Huseyin Dirioz is Türkiye's former Ambassador to Moscow and former assistant secretary-general of NATO for Defense Policy and Planning. He is currently the President of Foreign Policy Institute in Türkiye

As NATO allies prepare to gather in Ankara this July, it is worth considering how consequential this summit may prove for the future of the Alliance. The meeting will take place at a time when many of the issues at the heart of Türkiye’s NATO membership — collective defense, regional stability, Black Sea security, terrorism, defense industrial cooperation, and the future of European security — are once again central to the Alliance’s agenda. These developments make Türkiye structurally more important to the security of the Euro-Atlantic area. Yet, in parts of the European debate, Türkiye’s role has not always been appreciated in its full strategic depth. The Ankara Summit offers an opportunity to address this gap through a more candid, respectful, and forward-looking dialogue among allies.

Türkiye joined NATO in 1952 and has never been a peripheral member in any meaningful military sense. Türkiye lies at the heart of all three of the Alliance’s core tasks: collective defense, crisis management, and cooperative security. Its geostrategic position gives it unique advantages in the planning and conduct of allied operations. While this observation has been true for decades, it has arguably become even more relevant today. Türkiye is not simply NATO’s southeastern anchor. It is at once a Black Sea power, a Mediterranean actor, a Caucasus stakeholder, a participant in Middle Eastern diplomacy, and an emerging defense industrial force.

Effects of the Russia-Ukraine War

Türkiye is one of the few NATO members that has deliberately maintained a functioning channel of dialogue with Moscow, while also supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Just as for other Allies, for Ankara also, Russia is a serious strategic challenge. Yet, it is one element in a much broader and more crowded security equation. This equation includes terrorism, irregular migration, fragile states on Türkiye’s southern border, energy corridors, maritime security, and instability stretching from Syria to the South Caucasus. This is not a softer view of Russia. It is a different vantage point shaped by geography, history, and responsibility.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Türkiye helped broker, demonstrated that this ability to talk to both sides can produce concrete results when other channels are blocked. What may sometimes appear to some allies as excessive caution is, in practice, one of the few diplomatic instruments available to the Alliance in that theatre. For NATO, Türkiye’s capacity for balance should not be viewed as a liability or a weakness, but rather as a vital strategic asset.

Türkiye in the European security architecture

The wider European security picture is changing in ways that require a more nuanced understanding of what Türkiye brings to the table. Türkiye’s relevance is not only military. It is also diplomatic and geopolitical. It is a NATO ally that has kept channels open with Russia. It understands the Montreux Convention not only as a legal document, but also as the foundation of a regional security architecture. It has long-standing connections across the Balkans, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. These networks have been built over decades through diplomacy, trade, development cooperation, cultural ties, and security engagement. They are precisely the kind of reach that European institutions have sought to cultivate, often with uneven results.

This matters because Europe’s own global standing is under pressure. Germany’s failure to secure a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council was a sobering signal. The lesson is not that Europe is irrelevant. Europe remains powerful, wealthy, institutionally advanced, and essential to the future of global governance. The lesson is that Europe can no longer assume that its preferences will automatically command support beyond the Euro-Atlantic world. Influence must be renewed. It requires listening, patient coalition-building, and credible partnerships across different regions. Türkiye, with its ties across much of the Global South, is well placed to help Europe navigate this new environment. This potential can be realized more fully if the relationship is based on a strategic partnership rather than episodic or transactional engagement.

Türkiye's increasing production power

The defense industry is another dimension that deserves direct acknowledgment. Over the past two decades, Türkiye has moved from being primarily a consumer of allied defense technology to becoming a significant producer in its own right. Its progress in unmanned aerial vehicles, naval platforms, armored systems, missiles, electronic warfare, and command and control capabilities has been substantial. In an era when European allies are urgently trying to rebuild defense industrial bases that were reduced during the post-Cold War period, Türkiye’s experience offers practical lessons. The Alliance would benefit from a more inclusive approach to defense industrial cooperation, one that recognizes Türkiye as a core contributor rather than an external supplier to be approached selectively.

What would a successful Ankara Summit look like?

At a minimum, it should demonstrate and reaffirm the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion, while also recognizing the southern and eastern flanks as interconnected rather than parallel theatres.

A Türkiye that remains constructively anchored in Europe would be more prosperous, more institutionally resilient, and more influential globally. A Europe that works more strategically with Türkiye would be stronger in defense, more credible in diplomacy, and better connected to the Global South. The logic is therefore not one-sided. Türkiye needs constructive relations with Europe, but Europe also needs a more realistic and respectful partnership with Türkiye if it wishes to remain globally relevant.

The Ankara Summit will not resolve every tension. But summits are not designed to solve every problem at once. Their purpose is to set direction.

Türkiye has the tools to contribute meaningfully to NATO 3.0. The question is whether the allies will choose the strategic imagination that the moment requires. If the Ankara Summit can help move the debate from accumulated grievances toward practical cooperation, it may be remembered as a turning point — not only for Türkiye’s role in NATO, but also for the Alliance’s ability to adapt to a more complex and multipolar security environment.

*Opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Anadolu.