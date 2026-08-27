Ignoring a Red Notice linked to crimes committed against Gazans and humanitarian aid workers would constitute a controversial political stance, one that governments would struggle to justify to voters and the broader global community

OPINION - Mounting international pressure: Türkiye's push for an Interpol Red Notice against Netanyahu Ignoring a Red Notice linked to crimes committed against Gazans and humanitarian aid workers would constitute a controversial political stance, one that governments would struggle to justify to voters and the broader global community

Ali Osman Karaoglu is an associate professor of international law at Yalova University in northwestern Türkiye.

Following an investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office against Israeli officials on Nov. 7, 2025, the resulting indictment has been accepted, and a criminal lawsuit has been filed against 35 individuals, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Istanbul 11th High Criminal Court. Arrest warrants have now been issued for the defendants. Additionally, upon the initiative of the relevant ministries, an application has been submitted for an Interpol Red Notice against defendants Netanyahu and Afek Moskovitch. In light of these developments, it is essential to understand what a Red Notice entails, how it is executed, and its potential implications.

What is a Red Notice?

Interpol, officially the International Criminal Police Organization, is an intergovernmental body currently made up of 196 member states. It facilitates cooperation among police forces worldwide, coordinates intelligence sharing on crimes and suspects, and provides operational support.

As part of this collaborative framework, a Red Notice serves as a formal request to global law enforcement authorities to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. Crucially, a Red Notice is based on a valid national arrest warrant or court order issued by the requesting state's judicial authorities, but is not an international arrest warrant in and of itself.

Submitting a Red Notice request to Interpol is the beginning of the process. Every request undergoes preliminary scrutiny by a specialized Interpol unit to ensure strict adherence to the organization's regulatory framework. For instance, Article 3 of the ICPO-INTERPOL Constitution explicitly dictates: "It is strictly forbidden for the Organization to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character."

Operationally, Interpol retains the prerogative to dismiss a request by classifying it as "political." However, given the pre-existing arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Netanyahu, an Interpol rejection of Türkiye's request would inevitably trigger profound controversy. A refusal grounded in the alleged "political nature" of the request could paradoxically be construed as a highly politicized act in itself.

Furthermore, should Interpol authorize the request and issue a Red Notice, a structural limitation of the system becomes apparent. Interpol does not possess direct executive authority over member states' law enforcement agencies, nor can it conduct independent operations within sovereign jurisdictions. Ultimately, the execution of a Red Notice relies entirely on a member state's willingness to cooperate within the framework of its own domestic laws. Without such voluntary cooperation, effectively apprehending the targeted individual remains practically elusive.

High-priority advisory

Fundamentally, an Interpol Red Notice operates as a high-priority advisory. While its primary objective is to enhance international law enforcement cooperation, Interpol's Constitution dictates that a member state incurs no international legal liability if it fails to apprehend the targeted individual. This does not render the framework ineffective, as member states generally strive to honor these notices, but it highlights a critical divergence in binding authority between Interpol and the International Criminal Court.

The Rome Statute legally compels state parties to execute ICC arrest warrants, and non-compliance constitutes a formal treaty violation. A precedent for this occurred when Netanyahu, despite facing an active ICC warrant, visited Rome Statute signatory Hungary on April 3–6, 2025 without being detained. Consequently, that July 24, the ICC ruled Hungary in violation of the statute. The ICC architecture affords no room for national discretion; member states cannot shield themselves behind domestic legislation or alternative pretexts to evade execution. In contrast, the Interpol system defers entirely to the sovereign prerogative and domestic legal frameworks of its member states. Countries can legitimately decline an arrest, citing internal laws or strategic interests. When this occurs, Interpol has no mechanism to impose sanctions or declare a formal violation.

Geopolitical weight of the Red Notice

However, writing off a Red Notice as purely symbolic would be a strategic miscalculation. Its issuance introduces the threat of apprehension across 196 member nations, instantly turning routine international travel into a high-risk endeavor. If authorized, Netanyahu and Moskovitch would be forced to navigate this legal minefield before entering any Interpol jurisdiction.

A similar dynamic is already playing out regarding the ICC. Currently, Netanyahu's aircraft actively avoids the airspace of Rome Statute signatories unless explicit guarantees of immunity are secured in advance. His visit to Hungary only materialized because the Orban government provided concrete assurances against his detention. Türkiye's Red Notice initiative would impose identical constraints, severely constraining his future diplomatic itineraries. Any such visit, much like the incident in Hungary, would inevitably ignite political and diplomatic firestorms.

Furthermore, the domestic and international political fallout for any host nation must not be underestimated. Ignoring a Red Notice linked to crimes committed against Gazans and humanitarian aid workers would constitute an extremely controversial political stance, one that governments would struggle to justify to both voters and the broader global community. Beyond this public backlash, member states refusing to enforce the notice would also have to absorb the geopolitical cost of a direct diplomatic rupture with Türkiye.

*Opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Anadolu.