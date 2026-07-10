The "Flamingo protests" deserve close attention not only because of their potential impact on Albanian politics, but also because of what they may reveal about the future trajectory of Albania’s European integration.

OPINION - How Albania’s "Flamingo protests" became a national political crisis? The "Flamingo protests" deserve close attention not only because of their potential impact on Albanian politics, but also because of what they may reveal about the future trajectory of Albania’s European integration.

Marlind Laci is an international relations expert.

Rarely has an environmental movement so clearly crystallized the political divisions of an entire country. In Albania, the "Flamingo protests" should not be understood merely as a campaign against the construction of a luxury tourist resort. They rapidly evolved into a reflection of a much deeper crisis concerning the way the country is governed.

The immediate trigger is now well known. Construction works launched in the Vjosa Delta and the Narta Lagoon, two of the most strictly protected areas on Albania’s coast, prompted a swift reaction from environmental organizations. The turning point, however, came on May 30, 2026, when footage emerged showing activists being forcibly removed by private security personnel while bulldozers continued operating inside a protected area. As is often the case with contemporary protest movements, it was not the event itself but the power of its images that transformed a local dispute into a national political issue. The flamingos, long regarded as the symbol of the lagoon, quickly became the emblem of a protest movement whose significance extended far beyond environmental concerns.

The roots of the crisis are considerably older. Protesters are calling for the repeal of four key legislative acts: Law No. 55/2015 “On Strategic Investments,” the 2024 amendments to the Law on Protected Areas, the “Mountain Package” program, and the amendments to the Law on Cultural Heritage. In their view, these reforms created the legal framework that made projects such as the one in Zvërnec possible.

The overall investment consists of two strategic tourism developments in southern Albania. The first envisages the construction of a luxury tourist complex on the coast of Zvërnec, within the Vjosa–Narta protected area. The second proposes transforming the island of Sazan—an uninhabited former military base owned by the Albanian state—into a high-end tourist resort. Prime Minister Edi Rama has stated that the Zvërnec investment could reach a value of €4 billion, while the Sazan project has been estimated at approximately €1.4 billion. According to several international media reports, the Zvërnec development may also include a yacht marina, recreational facilities and other tourism infrastructure, although no final technical plans have yet been made public. The project has been publicly linked to the American investment fund Affinity Partners, founded by Jared Kushner, while the Albanian authorities have stated that the investors are the two co-owners of the Qatari company Power International Holding W.L.L.

The government presents the project as part of its broader strategy to promote high-end tourism and attract foreign investment. Nevertheless, this situation raises a fundamental question: under what conditions can the state balance economic development, the protection of public goods and meaningful citizen participation in decision-making? It is precisely at this point that the protests acquire an unmistakable political dimension.

From ecology to oligarchy

The demonstrations quickly expanded beyond opposition to the Zvërnec project itself. Protesters began denouncing the concentration of executive power, allegations of corruption the Rama government, the lack of transparency in administrative decision-making, the weakness of institutional oversight mechanisms, as well as broader social concerns such as the deterioration of the healthcare system, the rising cost of living, Albania’s continuing depopulation and what they describe as an oligarchic order that has tightened its grip over the country’s fragile economy. In other words, the environmental dispute became a vehicle through which accumulated public dissatisfaction with 36 years of political transition was expressed, together with growing concerns over what protesters regard as a profound erosion of Albania’s national sovereignty in relation to international alliances.

Particular attention was also directed toward the close relationship between Prime Minister Rama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Protesters viewed this relationship critically, considering it a form of colonial influence that calls the sovereignty of the Republic of Albania into question.

Unlike previous waves of protest in Albania, this movement did not identify with the parliamentary opposition. On the contrary, protesters expressed profound distrust toward both the opposition and its leader, Sali Berisha, considering him part of the same political elite that has dominated and, in their view, damaged Albanian public life for more than three decades. From the protesters’ perspective, the governing party and the opposition function in a symbiotic relationship that must be challenged if Albania’s political system is to be fundamentally transformed.

Echoes in the diaspora

Albania has witnessed several important political mobilizations during the past three decades. None of them, however, emerged from an environmental cause or succeeded in combining ecological, social and institutional demands in quite the same way. The movement also resonated strongly within the Albanian diaspora, which views the protests as a response to what it perceives as the country’s diminishing sovereignty, a process that, according to this perspective, began with the territorial reduction of Albanian lands in 1913. The Albanian diaspora frequently emphasizes a simple yet powerful argument: Albanians have no land left to lose.

The crisis is unfolding at a time when Albania continues its negotiations for European Union membership. The way in which the Albanian authorities manage this issue is likely to be regarded in Brussels as a test of the country’s commitment to European standards concerning the rule of law, administrative transparency, environmental protection and public consultation.

Jared Kushner’s involvement has naturally given the controversy an international dimension, one that is often portrayed as reflecting tensions between sections of Europe’s political establishment and the Trump family. Yet it would be an overstatement to interpret the dispute as a geopolitical confrontation between the European Union and the United States. Kushner is acting as a private investor rather than as a representative of the US administration. Consequently, the central issue is not the American origin of the investment but the manner in which Albania implements the commitments it has made as part of its European integration process.

Whether these protests will ultimately mark the beginning of a new political cycle in Albania remains uncertain. What already appears evident, however, is that they have fundamentally altered the nature of public debate. What began as a struggle to protect the environment has developed into a nationwide discussion about governance, democratic legitimacy and the role of public institutions. For this reason, the "Flamingo protests" deserve close attention not only because of their potential impact on Albanian politics, but also because of what they may reveal about the future trajectory of Albania’s European integration.

*Opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Anadolu.