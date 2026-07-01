OPINION - Beyond the panic: Internal rifts and the future of British politics British society is changing, and individual leaders are struggling to cope with that change. This leaves voters in a political wilderness, which is dangerous.

Klaus Jürgens is the director of Economyfirst Limited London.



Britain’s Labour Party is in panic mode. When British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour won a landslide victory two years ago, after 14 years of Conservative rule, all looked set for at least ten years of Labour government—a logical swing of the political pendulum. Yet, with a palace revolt similar to a Shakespeare B-drama, Reform UK on the rise, and the Conservatives waiting in the parliamentary gallery to return to the top, has Starmer wrecked his own legacy? Or, as critics say, is there none in the first place? Do those plotting against the Prime Minister have a good reason to do so, or do they put personal ambitions and their egos ahead of national interests?

Labour infighting nothing new, hard-line Leftists, Blairites

Let us quickly recall the immense infighting concerning former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. At some point in her career, she was seen as Starmer’s preferred choice should he ever need a replacement. A female politician, supposedly closely connected with the working classes, with her famously strong regional English accent—a lady most voters would happily share a drink with in their local pub.

Then, at least as far as she was concerned, catastrophe struck. It was found out that she underpaid personal taxes on a second home along the English coast. She apologised, but it was too late, and she resigned. It dealt a major blow to Starmer’s first cabinet.

Then the big picture: those who know the British Labour Party inside out realize there is the all-powerful Trade Union segment (think Jeremy Corbyn), and a more reform-oriented yet centrist Blairite segment intent on more moderate, German-style SPD Labour policies. Any long-term successful leader or PM must confront and comfort both factions.

Why now? Personal ego takes centre stage

Let us consult a classic: the term circulation of elites was coined by the Italian sociologist and economist Vilfredo Pareto in his seminal 1916 work, Trattato di Sociologia Generale (translated as The Mind and Society). Pareto's theory describes the cyclical process by which one ruling elite (the group holding political and social power) is replaced by another. Rather than political shifts being caused by the masses, societal revolutions and regime changes occur when an existing elite is replaced by a new, more capable elite group. Yet apparently in Britain, once a party is in power, it can replace any number of PMs without resorting to the electorate, as long as it remains within its regular mandate time limit.

Does the British public buy into that any longer? Is Labour already doomed come the time for the next general election? Or are they happily being governed without much say in-between general elections, if PMs are elected without a public vote?

Andy Burnham, or rather someone else?

As it is getting ever more likely that Andy Burnham becomes Britain's new PM, have potential contenders given up? Two often-mentioned options are Ed Miliband and Shabana Mahmood. One already withdrew – Wes Streeting. And what about Angela Rayner, former Deputy PM, as a last-minute dark horse? Is political revenge on the cards for her?

The fact is, Burnham is very popular. As the successful former Greater Manchester Mayor who decided to run for MP—planning ahead for his attack on Starmer, since you must be an MP to become PM—he fought off Reform UK by a 9,000-vote margin. PM material? Yes. Do 81 of his fellow MPs stand behind him? Probably. The biggest threat is how to appease the powerful hard-line Labour left. Yet if there is no second candidate, Labour could decide as early as the 17th of July. He will probably stick to old manifesto policies, yet with a more democratic socialist outlook.

Starmer’s potential successor: worrying Palestine details

Burnham ran for the Labour leadership twice, in 2010 and 2015, but lost out to Jeremy Corbyn. Next: Greater Manchester's first directly elected mayor. Yet rather disturbingly, he pledged that Israel would be his first state visit as leader, describing it as a democracy despite Israel’s decades-long occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the killings, torture, and imprisonment of Palestinians.

Adding to that picture, the expected appointment of a former Labour Friends of Israel chair as his future right-hand man is equally disturbing. Besides, taking the wider political landscape into account, British society is changing, and individual leaders are struggling to cope with that change. This leaves voters in a political wilderness, which is dangerous. We have seen in other European countries how support for far-right and far-left parties can grow rapidly. Britain should avoid that path.

However, others and I have argued before that Starmer never truly became the darling of the Labour Party. He was a convenient choice, but also a technocratic one. If a leader cannot connect with voters, they will eventually be removed. Labour's manifesto contained many ambitious proposals; the problem is that, over the last two years, Starmer failed to deliver on most of those promises. Reform UK, Conservatives, Labour, Greens, Liberal Democrats. The two-party system, in its traditional form, is history. Society has changed. New voter groups, younger generations, and alternative political movements all want representation.

Outlook: Starmer next NATO Secretary General?

Seeking another national office in a parliamentary democracy without an elected President, having once served as its highest representative, is all but illogical. Yet, staying on as an MP would require quite the diplomatic balancing act—imagine a former PM, ousted by his own party, clinging to regional power. He is better off looking elsewhere. The United Nations is always an option but ever more marginal; an EU position after Brexit is no longer in reach; an international Court perhaps, but not with Starmer’s anti-Palestine stance. What is left: the NATO Secretary General position, next time vacant by 2028 if not before. Whatever happens back home in the UK, Sir Keir Starmer might be elevated to another high office in Brussels. As we say, never a dull day in British politics.

*Opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Anadolu.