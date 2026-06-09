Today, the Caucasus needs common sense, political courage, empathy, and peace more than ever before. A shared future stretching from Yerevan to Istanbul, and from Baku to Tbilisi, can only be built upon these values

Armenian parliamentary elections and the new reality of Caucasia Today, the Caucasus needs common sense, political courage, empathy, and peace more than ever before. A shared future stretching from Yerevan to Istanbul, and from Baku to Tbilisi, can only be built upon these values

- Voters in Yerevan rejected the passive role assigned to them by global powers and showed a clear preference toward becoming the authors of their own destiny

- Aram Kuran is a member of the Turkish Presidential Cultural and Art Policies Board.

The 2026 Armenian parliamentary elections, one of the most significant political developments in the South Caucasus in recent years, cannot be viewed merely as the outcome of a power struggle. The picture emerging from the ballot box reveals the strategic choice Armenian society has made between the traumas of the past and the necessities of the future. Thus, interpreting the election results solely through vote percentages falls short; it would be more accurate to evaluate them through the lens of social transformation, regional balances, and the pursuit of peace.

Reality of the new era in Armenia

As a journalist who has observed both the fractures and the silent resistance of the South Caucasus for years, I believe that explaining the recent 2026 parliamentary elections in Armenia solely through ballot box arithmetic would do injustice to this region. The picture before us points to a social transformation that is too profoundly human and deep for cold analysis reports, algorithms, or data to grasp. The result emerging from the polls is not merely about Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan extending his political survival, it is a declaration of that difficult and historic choice the Armenian people have made between the shackles of the past and the uncertainty of the future.

The general consensus in Western capitals prior to the elections was that the nationalist wave following the loss of Karabakh would oust Pashinyan. The opposition flooded the streets, and accusations of treason filled the squares. According to traditional political theories, it seemed nearly impossible for a leader who had suffered such a severe military and psychological defeat to survive at the ballot box.

However, what analysts overlooked was the reality that the loud voices of political elites do not always align with the quiet reckoning of the people in their homes, workplaces, and fields. At the ballot box, the Armenian electorate actually engaged in a rational political calculation. They faced two choices: either succumb to the nostalgic promises of the past and veer into a new spiral of conflict, or move forward on the rocky path of peace, despite all its risks, concessions, and pains. The ballot box showed that the latter option prevailed.

This was no surrender; on the contrary, it is an existential pragmatism. The Armenian people confronted the harsh realities presented by their geography and, setting their disappointments aside, found the formula for survival and becoming a sustainable state in the pursuit of peace.

Today, young Armenians living in both the capital Yerevan and in other regional hubs want to open up to the West, integrate with the world, and have their passports offer them broader opportunities. We can see this same desire in the young people seeking economic prosperity in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, as well as in the tradesmen of Kars, eastern Türkiye, who are awaiting the revival of border trade. The new generation wants to invest in the opportunities of the future rather than the burdens of the past.

Regional and global implications of the election results

If these election results are interpreted correctly and courageous steps are taken, a revival of the transportation and trade routes that once stretched from Istanbul to Kars, and from there to Gyumri, Armenia, and Georgia’s capital Tbilisi, is no mere dream. Re-establishing contact between people who live just a few kilometers apart yet are forced to detour hundreds of kilometers due to political walls will not only revitalize the economy, but also contribute to the erosion of prejudices, which remain one of the greatest problems in this region.

Naturally, the agendas of the major powers will not change. Russia will continue to employ its traditional tools to maintain its influence in what it considers its historical sphere of influence. The West, on the other hand, will view Armenia’s democratization and efforts to open up to the world as a geopolitical opportunity, seeking to draw Yerevan into its own sphere of influence. The Caucasus may well continue to be one of the key geopolitical arenas where global powers make their calculations.

However, the most crucial reality revealed by the 2026 Armenian elections is this: Regardless of the calculations made by external actors, the fundamental will that will determine the future of this region belongs to the people of the region themselves. Voters in Yerevan rejected the passive role assigned to them by global powers and showed a clear preference toward becoming the authors of their own destiny.

Undoubtedly, the period ahead will not be easy. No one expects anyone to forget the past. However, ignoring the future by remaining a captive of the past is one of the greatest injustices that can be inflicted upon generations to come.

The Armenian elections have demonstrated that people now want to talk about the hopes for the future rather than the conflicts of the past. This outcome is an expression not only of political choice, but also of the profound need for peace, stability, and regional cooperation.

That is precisely why the Türkiye-Armenia normalization process carries a significance that extends far beyond the diplomatic relations between the two countries. Opening the borders, revitalizing trade, and increasing people-to-people contact will not only generate economic benefits but also help overcome prejudices accumulated over the years.

The future of the Caucasus will be shaped more by the collective wisdom and the will to coexist of the region's peoples than by the competition of external powers. Throughout history, what has endured has been neither conflicts nor political calculations. What is permanent is the human desire to live, to produce, and to leave a safer future for their children.

Today, this region needs common sense, political courage, empathy, and peace more than ever before. A shared future stretching from Yerevan to Istanbul, and from Baku to Tbilisi, can only be built on these values.

*Opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Anadolu.