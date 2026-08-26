OPINION - Why Trump, Musk, and Netanyahu are taking such an active interest in European elections Multiple factors, from a shared white nationalist ideology to explicit political endorsements, explain unprecedented rapprochement between US Republican Party and European far right

Farid Hafez is a senior research fellow at The Bridge Initiative – a multi-year research project on Islamophobia at Georgetown University in Washington, DC – and assistant teaching professor of international relations at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.



Many people might still remember when US Vice President JD Vance got on stage during the 2025 Munich Security Conference, criticizing European leaders for excluding politicians from the far right. In a breach of protocol, instead of meeting with the German chancellor, he met with the leader of the German far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). The European elite was shocked by this new turn in US leadership in the world. But only a few weeks beforehand, the then-head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) and recent trillionaire Elon Musk spoke at the AfD's party congress.

More than individuals, the Republican Party under the leadership of US President Donald Trump supports those forces that mirror MAGA. Indeed, the far-right faction in the European Parliament, Patriots for Europe, borrowed its slogan, chanting "Make Europe Great Again." Hungary's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) perfectly epitomizes this rapprochement between members of the GOP and their nationalist counterparts in Europe and beyond, having brought together far-right leaders from across the world for years.

But it would be wrong to assume that this turn solely relies on a new US administration in the White House. Multiple facets explain why we got here in the first place: from ideological reasons to electoral gains.

Shared ideology

One doesn't have to cite Musk's Hitler salute and how symbols of white supremacy are being downplayed. It suffices to follow the words of leading figures in the oligarchy, such as Peter Thiel, or political leaders such as President Donald Trump. Thiel identified three main challenges for Europe: the "green (environmental justice movement), Shariah (Muslims) and the totalitarian communist state." And the US president argued during a trip to Europe that European leaders should "stop this horrible invasion" and that "this immigration is killing Europe." A shared idea of a Euro-Atlantic whiteness that has to defend itself against immigration threatening its imagined racial purity binds all of these ideological facets together. The latest attacks on New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the many “mini-Mamdanis” as a communist threat reflect a shared notion of a white nationalist agenda.

This ideological trend naturally leans into supporting its comrades in Europe. But these relationships have also evolved over the last 20 years, bringing a much more right-wing branded Republican Party together with far-right leaders in Europe. And with the Israeli Likud of Benjamin Netanyahu joining as an observer of the Patriots for Europe in the European Parliament, this ideological alignment has manifested across the globe, from the US to Europe to Israel.

Ideological hegemony

But at the same time, US leadership is introducing white supremacist ideas into the corridors of power. When Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised "missionaries, its pilgrims, its soldiers, its explorers pouring out from its shores to cross oceans, settle new continents, build vast empires extending out across the globe" and lashed out against “anti-colonial uprisings” that terminated this era of Western expansion, European leaders like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen must have felt relieved. Indeed, Rubio received a standing ovation after framing the United States and Europe as “part of one civilization —Western civilization … bound to one another by the deepest bonds that nations could share, forged by centuries of shared history, Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry, and the sacrifices our forefathers made together for the common civilization to which we have fallen heir.”

While many European leaders felt relieved, it was a reminder that a white Christian identity construction built into a discourse of civilization was common ground that European centrist leaders could also share. This sentiment serves as a reminder that the more centrist leaders in Europe are not that far away from the far right. Hence, similar to the effect of decades of a rising far right that mainstreamed its positions by opposing the centers of power, a similar dynamic can be seen on a global scale. The new EU Migration and Asylum Pact is just the latest example of this dynamic at the policy level. After the vote, far-right members of the European Parliament chanted “send them back.” Though numerically not in power, they are powerful.

Explicit endorsements

Elections in Europe and beyond have become a battleground for these far-right nationalist brethren. When British anti-Islam agitator Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, endorses far-right Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli ahead of the Likud primary, or JD Vance endorses Alice Weidel and her AfD in the German elections, this is based on a shared ideology as well as the assumption that a rising far right will allow for a long-term alignment that translates into support for genocide, the war machine, and big business.

*Opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Anadolu.