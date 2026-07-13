'We will not allow any aircraft to violate our airspace, whether it be Sana'a Airport or any other airport,' says Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council

Yemen's governmental aviation body closes all airports until further notice 'We will not allow any aircraft to violate our airspace, whether it be Sana'a Airport or any other airport,' says Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council

Yemen's governmental aviation authority on Monday announced closure of all airports to air traffic until further notice, a decision that comes after Sanaa airport's runway was struck to prevent an Iranian plane from landing.

"We will not allow any aircraft to violate our airspace, whether it be Sana'a Airport or any other airport. We will deter any attempt to impose a fait accompli that infringes on our sovereignty," Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, said in a statement carried by the official Saba news agency.

"I instructed that the confrontation not be expanded to avoid Tehran dragging Yemen and its people into wars that serve its interests in the regional conflict," Al-Alimi added.

Earlier, Yemen's Defense Ministry said its forces struck the Sanaa airport runway after the Houthis prevented Yemeni flights from landing and allowed the Iranian plane to land “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”​​​​​​​

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree vowed that the strike "will not pass without retaliation and punishment."