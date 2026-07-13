'We will not allow any aircraft to violate our airspace, whether it be Sana'a Airport or any other airport,' says Presidential Leadership Council

Yemen's aviation authority closes all airports until further notice 'We will not allow any aircraft to violate our airspace, whether it be Sana'a Airport or any other airport,' says Presidential Leadership Council

The internationally recognized Yemeni government's aviation authority on Monday announced closure of all airports to air traffic until further notice, a decision that comes after Sanaa airport's runway was struck to prevent an Iranian plane from landing.

"We will not allow any aircraft to violate our airspace, whether it be Sana'a Airport or any other airport. We will deter any attempt to impose a fait accompli that infringes on our sovereignty," Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, said in a statement carried by the official Saba news agency.

"I instructed that the confrontation not be expanded to avoid Tehran dragging Yemen and its people into wars that serve its interests in the regional conflict," Al-Alimi added.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said its forces struck the Sanaa airport runway after the Houthis prevented Yemeni flights from landing and allowed the Iranian plane to land “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”​​​​​​​

In response to the rising tensions, the government declared itself in permanent session and established a crisis team to coordinate military, political, diplomatic, legal and media efforts.

Meeting in the temporary capital, Aden, under Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani, the Cabinet said the government had exhausted all initiatives to prevent further escalation, but accused the Houthis of rejecting legal solutions and inviting foreign intervention.

The Cabinet said it would take all necessary measures to protect Yemen's sovereignty. It also instructed the defense and interior ministries, along with other relevant agencies, to maintain the highest level of military readiness to defend the country's airspace, territory and border crossings.

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree vowed that the strike “will not pass without retaliation and punishment.”

Saree accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out the strike on Sanaa airport and declared that it ended the de-escalation and ceasefire with the Yemeni government.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on the claims by Houthis.