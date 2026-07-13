Ministry says attacks came after Houthis permitted Iranian aircraft to land at airport

Yemeni strikes hit Houthi-held Sanaa airport runway to block Iranian plane: Defense Ministry Ministry says attacks came after Houthis permitted Iranian aircraft to land at airport

Yemeni forces struck a runway at Houthi-controlled Sanaa International Airport to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing, Yemen’s Defense Ministry said Monday.



A ministry statement carried by the official news agency Saba said the Houthis prevented Yemeni national aviation from landing at Sanaa airport and allowed the Iranian plane to land “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”



“As a result, the airport runway was targeted,” the ministry added.​​​​​​​



The ministry had earlier called for the evacuation of Sanaa airport, warning civilians to stay away from the area.