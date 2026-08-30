There was no immediate comment from Houthis or Iran on claim

Yemeni government forces say Iranian drone components bound for Houthis seized in Red Sea There was no immediate comment from Houthis or Iran on claim

Yemeni government forces said Sunday that they had seized a shipment of Iranian drone components in the Red Sea that was bound for the Houthi group.

Sadiq Dwaid, a military spokesman for the government-aligned National Resistance Forces, said on the US social media company X that the seizure reflects “the vigilance of our forces in protecting our territorial waters and severing Iranian supply lines.”

The pro-government December 2 News Agency said footage of the shipment would be released later Sunday.

It said the shipment was intercepted by Yemeni naval forces in the Red Sea while being transported to the Houthis and contained components and parts used to manufacture and assemble drones.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis or Iran on the claim.

Military tensions between government forces and the Houthis have intensified in recent weeks. The Houthis have controlled several provinces and cities, including the capital Sanaa, since September 2014.

​​​​​​​While the government forces are backed by a Saudi-led coalition, Iran is accused of supporting the Houthis, who announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia in July.