Yemeni government forces report casualties, material losses in Houthi attacks Local media report dozens killed, injured in missile attacks on government camps in Marib, Hadramawt

The Emergency Forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government said Thursday that they suffered casualties and property losses in Houthi attacks targeting several camps and other military units.

The forces did not provide details about the losses or the locations targeted.

“This attack comes after the security and military successes achieved by the armed forces in carrying out their duties under the directives of Defense Minister Taher al-Aqili,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, local media outlets, including the independent Yemen Future news website, reported dozens of deaths and injuries following Houthi missile attacks on government forces’ camps in the central Marib and eastern Hadramawt governorates. They provided no further details.

The Houthi group later claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group carried out a “large-scale and qualitative military operation” targeting Saudi-backed military concentrations in the areas of Ruwaik, Al-Abr, Al-Thaniyah and other camps belonging to the so-called First and Third Emergency Brigades, using a large number of ballistic missiles and drones.

The incident came amid intermittent fighting on several front lines across Yemen since early July, resulting in dozens of casualties on both sides.

Yemen has seen a relative lull in fighting since April 2022. The war began more than 11 years ago between government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi group, which has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since Sept. 21, 2014.

Separately, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq urged Yemeni parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could lead to further military escalation.

"Renewed fighting risks reversing the hard-won gains made towards reducing violence in the past years," said Haq.

He added that the parties must prioritize dialogue and engage constructively with UN-led efforts towards a negotiated political settlement.

The UN has repeatedly urged the "immediate and unconditional" release of dozens of UN and humanitarian personnel detained in Yemen, marking two years since a wave of arrests carried out by the Houthi group.

The UN said last month that 73 UN personnel remain arbitrarily detained in Yemen.​​​​​​​