Yemeni government forces, Houthis clash in southwest amid heightened tensions

Yemeni media reported fierce clashes on Tuesday between government forces and Houthi fighters north of Taiz in southwestern Yemen.

State-run Saba TRV, citing a private source, said the fighting erupted between the two sides on the Kalabah front north of the city.

No further details were immediately available on possible casualties or damage.

Tensions between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis have escalated since July, with clashes resuming in several governorates, including Marib in central Yemen, Al-Jawf in the north, and Al-Dhale and Taiz in the southwest.

​​​​​​​Yemen had been under a relative lull since April 2022 after nearly 12 years of war between government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who seized control of the capital Sanaa and large parts of the country in 2014.